Live updates: Tropical Storm Debby approaches North Carolina
WUNC Digital Producer Mitchell Northam will update this live blog with the latest information on Tropical Storm Debby's impact on North Carolina with reports from the National Weather Service, the AP, NPR and WUNC's reporters.
Debby is making its way north along the Atlantic Ocean and could move inland again near Charleston, South Carolina by late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh is expecting heavy rainfall of 5 to 10 inches — beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday — across central North Carolina that could lead to considerable flooding.
Tropical Storm Debby swirls over Atlantic, still dumping rain on the Carolinas before moving north
Debby’s center is off the Georgia coast and is expected to move back inland over South Carolina on Thursday, the hurricane center said. The main rainfall threat includes the eastern half of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina through Friday.
Debby was spinning back out to sea Tuesday afternoon and was expected to slowly churn just off South Carolina for more than 24 hours. Forecasters said 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) of rain could fall in rural areas of northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina.
The area of most concern Wednesday was in southeastern North Carolina, where Hurricane Matthew caused a historic billion-dollar flood in 2016. Two years later, many of those records were broken during Hurricane Florence. Both storms killed dozens.
The National Weather Service warned up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain could fall west of Wilmington, North Carolina, in areas that already saw heavy rains overnight.
Several areas along North Carolina's coastline are prone to flooding, such as Wilmington and the Outer Banks. Virginia could see impacts including strong winds, heavy rains and flooding.
Some schools, colleges closed ahead of Debby's arrival
Some colleges in North Carolina are closing this week due to Tropical Storm Debby.
Cape Fear and Southeastern Community Colleges are closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Beginning Wednesday at noon, Johnston Community College will close and will remain closed until Monday.
Robeson and Brunswick Community Colleges closed Tuesday and will have remote learning for students through Thursday.
Several school districts are closing for Tropical Storm Debby too. Severe weather including heavy rains, flooding and high wind gusts are expected across the state.
Schools are closed Wednesday in Bladen, Robeson and Pender counties. Beaufort and Cumberland County Schools will be closed Thursday and have remote learning days for students.
Several counties and cities have declared a state of emergency ahead of severe weather expected from Tropical Storm Debby. This includes the city of Fayetteville, Orange and Moore counties.
Roy Cooper asks for FEMA assistance for North Carolina
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has requested special disaster assistance from FEMA in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby.
The pre-landfall disaster declaration will provide federal assistance and emergency supplies to the state. This includes generators, food and water, as well as evacuation assistance, sheltering and water rescue teams.
Cooper declared a state of emergency on Monday.
Tuesday Evening Hazardous #ncwx Update:— NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) August 6, 2024
Since this morning, there have been few changes to the forecast with the main impact from TS Debby still expected to be the potential for periods of moderate to heavy rainfall through Friday. pic.twitter.com/wLiMZhziDK
Trump running mate JD Vance cancels trip to North Carolina
JD Vance is canceling two campaign stops in North Carolina due to Tropical Storm Debby.
The Republican vice-presidential nominee was going to visit Raleigh and Oakboro this week. His team says these events will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Vice President Kamala Harris was also supposed to visit Raleigh on Thursday. Her campaign team announced Monday night this visit was being postponed, also because of Debby.
Duke Energy says it is prepared for power outages
Duke Energy says it has nearly 7,000 workers in place across the Carolinas to respond to power outages, ahead of Tropical Storm Debby.
The utility says if winds exceed 30 miles per hour, their crews will have to wait to work to address downed power lines.
Thursday is expected to have the heaviest rainfall due to Tropical Storm Debby.
Much of Central and Eastern North Carolina are currently under a flood watch and flood warning for the rest of the week. On top of flooding, these areas could also see some high winds and isolated tornadoes.
Nick Petro is a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Raleigh.
"The best thing to do is just, you know, not even try to venture out of travel if you can avoid it." Petro says. "But also let folks know that be prepared for power outages, because even though we're only expecting, even though wind is going to be a lesser impact, you know, when the ground's like a sponge, trees will just fall over on their own, even without the wind, when it's so wet, right? And that's how you lose power."