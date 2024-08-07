Live updates: Tropical Storm Debby approaches North Carolina

Debby’s center is off the Georgia coast and is expected to move back inland over South Carolina on Thursday, the hurricane center said. The main rainfall threat includes the eastern half of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina through Friday.

Debby was spinning back out to sea Tuesday afternoon and was expected to slowly churn just off South Carolina for more than 24 hours. Forecasters said 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) of rain could fall in rural areas of northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina.

The area of most concern Wednesday was in southeastern North Carolina, where Hurricane Matthew caused a historic billion-dollar flood in 2016. Two years later, many of those records were broken during Hurricane Florence. Both storms killed dozens.

The National Weather Service warned up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain could fall west of Wilmington, North Carolina, in areas that already saw heavy rains overnight.

Several areas along North Carolina's coastline are prone to flooding, such as Wilmington and the Outer Banks. Virginia could see impacts including strong winds, heavy rains and flooding.