Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole brings tornado risk for NC

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring dangerous weather to the state, starting Thursday night.

Gale-force winds and coastal flooding are likely in southeastern North Carolina. Storm surges are likely along the coast.

The National Weather Service's Wilmington office warned residents about the risk of tornadoes in the area starting Thursday evening and continuing through Friday.

Isolated tornadoes continue to be the main concern this evening and into Friday as #Nicole passes west of our area through Friday.



📻 Have a way to receive warnings overnight (a charged phone, weather radio, etc.)! pic.twitter.com/XpE4NUKx8T — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) November 10, 2022

Nick Petro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh says these are also an issue for central North Carolina.

"The biggest concern, of course, is scattered tornadoes, and the localized pockets of intense wind damage that may result [from them]," said Petro.

Tornadoes can "spin up very quickly," the NWS's Raleigh office advised on Twitter. You can enable Wireless Emergency Alerts on your cell phone to receive quick tornado warnings.

The greatest tornado threat in Central North Carolina is late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Also in Central North Carolina, the National Weather Service says residents could see severe thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rain is likely Friday morning.

Forecasters predict two to four inches of rain in northwest North Carolina, where a flood watch is in effect until late Friday night.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminded drivers via social media to take precautions on the roads, including to not risk driving through standing water.

We've been over this. Let's review as #Nicole brings rain the next coupe days.



🚧 Don't drive thru standing water or around barricades

🤚 SLOW DOWN & give following space

💡 Wipers on = Lights on

🚘 Check https://t.co/AGDVnBcrXk before you go#ncwx pic.twitter.com/hxdT0gnoGv — NCDOT (@NCDOT) November 10, 2022

Check out the National Hurricane Center's Tropical Storm Nicole dashboard for the latest forecasts and advisories.