Examining The Common Core In NC

North Carolina education leaders are proposing dramatic changes to the state's public education system.

A group tasked with retooling the Common Core standards met yesterday to present their preliminary recommendations

.

The Academic Standards Review Commission was created by the state legislature in 2014 and their changes are expected to be implemented in the 2015-2016 school year.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC education reporter Reema Khrais about drafts and recommendations from yesterday's meeting.