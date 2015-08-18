Examining The Common Core In NC
North Carolina education leaders are proposing dramatic changes to the state's public education system.
A group tasked with retooling the Common Core standards met yesterday to present their preliminary recommendations
The Academic Standards Review Commission was created by the state legislature in 2014 and their changes are expected to be implemented in the 2015-2016 school year.
Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC education reporter Reema Khrais about drafts and recommendations from yesterday's meeting.