Why do some students succeed while others do not? This question has stumped teachers, school administrators, and education policy professionals who try to stop students from falling through the cracks.

14-year veteran high school teacher Stuart Albright takes a stab at answering this question in his new book, “A World Beyond Home: The Education Of A Poet, An Athlete, And A New Generation of Students” (McKinnon Press/2016). Albright traces the stories of two former students who, despite challenging circumstances, transformed their lives and went on to forge successful paths.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with author Stuart Albright, a creative writing teacher at Jordan High School, and Siddiq Haynes, one of the students profiled in the book who now coaches football at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, TX.