New program for students with disabilities at NC State

North Carolina State University is now accepting applications for an inclusive post-secondary education program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, like autism or Down syndrome. " Elevate " is a four-year, non-degree program. The General Assembly allocated $3 million in funding for it in their 2023-2024 budget.

"They'll have an opportunity to do career exploration to explore some career paths that they may or may not have already thought about," said Tamira White, Elevate's program manager. "We'll also have some courses designed around employment interests and skills that they're going to need for adulthood."

These students with disabilities also get to participate in academic courses at N.C. State as well as social settings, like sporting events and clubs.

"These programs, in general, provide an opportunity for them to continue to grow academically and grow in their vocational skills with their peers," said White.

To qualify for the program, students must be a North Carolina resident and at least 18 years old to qualify, among other factors. Elevate's first spring cohort will be commuters, and residential options will be available in the fall of next year. The application deadline to apply is October 1.

Other universities with similar programs for students with disabilities include Appalachian State University and UNC-Greensboro.