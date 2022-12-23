Purified: A Live Event Turned Podcast (Part Two)
Anita is a sucker for live storytelling, so when she and the Embodied team planned their first in-person event, they knew the vibe they were going for. They invited five people to stand on stage in front of a live audience and explore how purity culture has shaped their faith, relationships and sexuality. In part two, you'll meet a poet and a producer who're questioning what purity culture taught them about sexual identity and masculinity.
Meet the guests:
- Ashley Lumpkin, a poet and educator, shares their story about the talk their parents DIDN'T have with them
- Ryan Clark, co-host of "Touch Podcast," explains how waiting to have sex until marriage impacted his relationship with his wife