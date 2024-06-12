Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Church bell ringer celebrates Pride Month for everyone who will hear, and millions on TikTok

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT
A sign at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Durham for Pride month.
Cole del Charco
/
WUNC
A sign at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Durham for Pride month.

Katelyn MacDonald has been stopped on the street, in coffee shops, and at a baseball game after she was recognized from her TikTok videos, where she covers pop songs by LGBTQ+ artists.

Isabelle Schenkel, Katelyn MacDonald and Belinda Schenkel
Cole del Charco
/
WUNC
Isabelle Schenkel, Katelyn MacDonald and Belinda Schenkel

Many viewers had emotional reactions to hearing this song by a popular queer artist ringing out from the church bells. They commented, shared, and reached out to MacDonald directly to let her know - and the video went super viral with millions of views.

And it's having an impact. A friend of Katelyn, who's a therapist, said multiple clients have brought up the occasion, along with past religious trauma.

Leoneda Inge talks with Katelyn about her new-found fame and the impact of her work.

Guest

Katelyn MacDonald, volunteer bell ringer at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, and staff specialist at Duke Chapel (thatkatemacon TikTok)

And, two special guests...
Recently-married couple Belinda and Isabelle Schenkel recognized MacDonald at the American Tobacco Campus, and have paid close attention to when the bells start so they can hear the covers from their home in Durham. (pictured above)

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
