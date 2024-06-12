Church bell ringer celebrates Pride Month for everyone who will hear, and millions on TikTok

Katelyn MacDonald has been stopped on the street, in coffee shops, and at a baseball game after she was recognized from her TikTok videos, where she covers pop songs by LGBTQ+ artists.

Cole del Charco / WUNC Isabelle Schenkel, Katelyn MacDonald and Belinda Schenkel

Many viewers had emotional reactions to hearing this song by a popular queer artist ringing out from the church bells. They commented, shared, and reached out to MacDonald directly to let her know - and the video went super viral with millions of views.

And it's having an impact. A friend of Katelyn, who's a therapist, said multiple clients have brought up the occasion, along with past religious trauma.

Leoneda Inge talks with Katelyn about her new-found fame and the impact of her work.

Guest

Katelyn MacDonald, volunteer bell ringer at Duke Memorial United Methodist Church, and staff specialist at Duke Chapel (thatkatemacon TikTok)

And, two special guests...

Recently-married couple Belinda and Isabelle Schenkel recognized MacDonald at the American Tobacco Campus, and have paid close attention to when the bells start so they can hear the covers from their home in Durham. (pictured above)

