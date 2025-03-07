Forgive, But Don’t Forget: Sexuality & Healing From Religious Trauma

When Celeste Gracia was 17, her religiously conservative parents sent her to conversion therapy.

“ The phrase that was repeated over and over and over again is, ‘Homosexuality is a deviant behavior of Christianity. And homosexuality is a sin,’” said Gracia. She described her parents' fear as, “If I'm gay, I will not go to heaven. And from their perspective, they just want us to be together in heaven forever.”

Gracia went to conversion therapy the same summer that the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage, giving queer people across the country cause for celebration. It would take years before she felt that same joy and freedom. This year, as she reflects on the 10 year anniversary of that ruling, the 27-year-old environment reporter at WUNC talks with Anita about how recent political events are prompting her to reflect on her long path to healing.

Anita also talks to therapist Jonathan Bell about how Celeste’s story fits into a broader context and why religious trauma is so challenging to heal.

“Not only are you yourself trying to heal and grow from these negative messages you've received — you're also doing it while the people in your life are learning alongside you, if they're willing to understand how what they've done has been so harmful,” Bell said.

