Purified: A Live Event Turned Podcast (Part One)
Anita met Embodied listeners IRL for the first time earlier this year at the show's first in-person event "Purified." The evening was part late night talk show and part live storytelling. With music DJ-ed by Quilla to set the tone, five people shared their unique experiences with purity culture on stage in front of a live audience. In part one, you'll meet a social worker, preacher and faith leader who take you from church camp to the pews.
Meet the guests:
- Indhira Udofia, a student in the joint program of social work at UNC Greensboro and North Carolina A&T, shares her journey through purity culture and participating in True Love Waits
- Reverend Solomon Missouri, senior pastor at Invitation AME Zion Church, explores how purity culture presents a double standard when it comes to the Christian mandate to care for the sick
- Angie Hong, writer, speaker and founder of Kinship Commons, describes the need for a space to examine and interrogate the ways purity culture harms women of color in particular