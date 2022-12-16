Bringing The World Home To You

Purified: A Live Event Turned Podcast (Part One)

By Audrey Smith,
Kaia FindlayAnita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
Anita met Embodied listeners IRL for the first time earlier this year at the show's first in-person event "Purified." The evening was part late night talk show and part live storytelling. With music DJ-ed by Quilla to set the tone, five people shared their unique experiences with purity culture on stage in front of a live audience. In part one, you'll meet a social worker, preacher and faith leader who take you from church camp to the pews.

Meet the guests:

  • Indhira Udofia, a student in the joint program of social work at UNC Greensboro and North Carolina A&T, shares her journey through purity culture and participating in True Love Waits
  • Reverend Solomon Missouri, senior pastor at Invitation AME Zion Church, explores how purity culture presents a double standard when it comes to the Christian mandate to care for the sick
  • Angie Hong, writer, speaker and founder of Kinship Commons, describes the need for a space to examine and interrogate the ways purity culture harms women of color in particular

Audrey Smith
Audrey Smith is a writer, educator, and temporary producer of "Embodied" based in Greensboro, NC. She holds a Master's degree in Secondary English Language Arts Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (2018) and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Nonfiction Writing from Oregon State University (2021).
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She's also the lead producer for on-demand content at WUNC and has worked on "Tested" and "CREEP."
