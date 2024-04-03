White Evangelical Protestants are the religious group with the most favorable view of Trump

And propelled him into the Republican nomination for President for a third time. But not all Christians in the U.S. have such a positive view of the former President. Most Black Protestants have an unfavorable view of Trump (80%). And similar majorities in other religious groups, including atheists, agnostics, and Jews, also view him unfavorably.

From the conversation:

-Pew Research "5 facts about religion and Americans’ views of Donald Trump"

Guests

Lilly Knoepp is Senior Regional Reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio

Chris Cooper is Robert Lee Madison Distinguished Professor and Director of the Haire Institute for Public policy Institute at Western Carolina University

