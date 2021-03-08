-
This is Denita Dowell-Reavis’ second year as a principal at Faith Elementary, a public school in the small town of Faith, in Rowan County. She worked hard…
North Carolina's school prinicpals have the nation's lowest average salary. The pending state budget would raise salaries and base them partially on…
Kisha Daniels graduated from Skidmore College on a Saturday and started her first master's program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill the…
State lawmakers are looking into ways to train better school principals and keep them in schools that need them. Members of a legislative committee on…
John Williams is fond of saying that he does not have problem children, but children with problems. Williams is the principal of Phoenix Academy High…
North Carolina lawmakers passed several education-related bills on Wednesday, just hours before their legislative “crossover” deadline. Most bills that do…