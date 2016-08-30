Bringing The World Home To You

Learning To Learn

Kisha Daniels in Kenya
Kisha Daniels
/

Kisha Daniels graduated from Skidmore College on a Saturday and started her first master's program  at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill the following Monday.

She has not stopped learning since. She picked up three more advanced degrees at UNC-Chapel Hill and has spent time as a teacher, administrator and principal in the Durham public school system. In her new role as director of consulting for Thinking Maps, she applies brain research to classroom learning.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kisha Daniels about the critical thinking skills that educators can use to cultivate lifelong learners like herself.

