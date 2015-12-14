Meet John Williams, Leading A Model High School

John Williams is fond of saying that he does not have problem children, but children with problems.

Williams is the principal of Phoenix Academy High School in Chapel Hill, an alternative school that has no school resource officers.

In the last three years, Phoenix Academy has become a model high school for other alternative institutions in North Carolina.

Most recently, the school was recognized as a model institution by the U.S. Department of Education's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Williams about his life and work in public education.