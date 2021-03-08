Philosophy

-
Does homeschooling prepare children for society? Stereotypes about parents who pull their children out of school may not hold as true as they once did.…
-
Does homeschooling prepare children for society? Stereotypes about parents who pull their children out of school may not hold as true as they once did.…
-
.Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from September 5, 2018. There was a time when we could agree to disagree and still be civil at work, play, and the…
-
.Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from September 5, 2018. There was a time when we could agree to disagree and still be civil at work, play, and the…
-
Like any good architect, North Carolina State professor Tom Barrie knows how to build houses. But perhaps more importantly, he knows why we build them.In…
-
Like any good architect, North Carolina State professor Tom Barrie knows how to build houses. But perhaps more importantly, he knows why we build them.In…
-
From a young age, humans receive messages from school, religion, and society about developing a strong moral compass and learning how to do “the right…
-
From a young age, humans receive messages from school, religion, and society about developing a strong moral compass and learning how to do “the right…
-
Science and religion are often pitted against one another as opposing forces. While science is defined by clear methodologies and peer-reviewed findings,…
-
Science and religion are often pitted against one another as opposing forces. While science is defined by clear methodologies and peer-reviewed findings,…