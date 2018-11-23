Can We All Just Get Along?

.

Note: This segment is a rebroadcast from September 5, 2018.

There was a time when we could agree to disagree and still be civil at work, play, and the dinner table.

Today’s political climate has left a marked divide in the nation which has only been deepened by social media. Walter Sinnott-Armstrong is Chauncey Stillman Professor of Practical Ethics in the Duke University philosophy department. His work on political polarization reveals that this is not the first time this country has suffered from broken-down discourse. Sinnott-Armstrong joins host Frank Stasio to share the history of public discourse and his practical tools for having more civilized conversation. In his new book “Think Again: How to Reason and Argue” (Oxford University Press/2018), Sinnott-Armstrong dissects the art of arguing, including when we should argue and when we should not. Sinnott-Armstrong is co-instructor of the online Coursera course “Think Again” which teaches the art of argument, including the finer details of respect and compromise.