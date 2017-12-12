‘The Character Gap’: How Good Are We Really?

From a young age, humans receive messages from school, religion, and society about developing a strong moral compass and learning how to do “the right thing.” But according to expansive psychological research, there is a gap between how good we are and how good we think we are.

Author Christian B. Miller argues that although many people believe they would help out in an emergency situation, studies show that most bystanders do not get involved. In his new book “The Character Gap: How Good Are We?” (Oxford University Press/ 2017) Miller, a professor of philosophy at Wake Forest University, explores the many forces at play in the decision to be a good person.

He speaks with host Frank Stasio about his work on the Character Project research program and his personal reflections on how character can be shaped and manipulated.