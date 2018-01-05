Bringing The World Home To You

What Makes A House A Home?

Like any good architect, North Carolina State professor Tom Barrie knows how to build houses. But perhaps more importantly, he knows why we build them.

In his new book “House and Home: Cultural Contexts, Ontological Roles” (Routledge/2017), Barrie delves deep into history of architecture and the human psyche to explain why people crave inhabitable spaces.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Barrie about the current lack of affordable housing in the Triangle, his research into housing for local artists and the ethical importance of providing those in need with a warm place to eat and sleep. They also discuss the “missing middle,” a term that refers to the lack of diverse housing options created by the federal government’s recent hands-off approach to the market. Barrie will be talking about his book at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Sunday, Feb. 4 and at Malaprop's Bookstore in Asheville Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Architecture, Affordable Housing, Philosophy
Robert Kinlaw
Robert is a journalist and award-winning documentary filmmaker in the Triangle. He grew up in White Lake, a rural resort community in southeastern NC. The tales he heard about White Lake as a child would become the topic of his UNC-TV historical documentary, White Lake: Remembering the Nation's Safest Beach. In May 2017, he received a bachelor's degree in interactive multimedia from the Media and Journalism School at UNC-Chapel Hill with a minor in religious studies.
See stories by Robert Kinlaw
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
