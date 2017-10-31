Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Science And Religion Meet At The Monti

1 of 3
Jeff Polish is the founder and executive director of The Monti, a nonproft storytelling organization.
Courtesy of The Monti
2 of 3
Naina Khera-McRackan is a physician and practicioner of Sikhism. She is one of the featured storytellers at The Monti's event about medicine and religion this Friday, Nov. 3.
Courtesy of The Monti
3 of 3
Erin Duffy told a story at The Monti earlier this year about a time in her life that shaped her faith.
Courtesy of The Monti

Science and religion are often pitted against one another as opposing forces. While science is defined by clear methodologies and peer-reviewed findings, religion is at once abstract and highly personal. Yet whether or not someone is a highly-devout Hindu priest or a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist, both are wielding tools in search of greater understanding. 

They are working toward what Jeff Polish would consider “a universal search for meaning.” Polish is the founder and executive director of The Monti, a non-profit storytelling organization, that is co-hosting an event at The Carolina Theatre of Durham this Friday, Nov. 3 that features stories about the intersection of medicine and religion. Participants will explore how an understanding of science and medicine informs one’s faith, how faith impacts medical breakthroughs and discoveries, and whether or not medicine and religion can peacefully coexist.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Polish about the theme and highlights Monti stories from the archive. Participant Naina Khera-McRackan, a Sikh physician, previews her story about her struggle to make peace with the death of her father, and physician Ray Barfield, Duke University professor of pediatrics and Christian philosophy, talks about how he navigates religion and medicine in his career. 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe MontiStorytellingReligionMedicineRay BarfieldNaina Khera-McRackanJeff PolishChristianitySikhismPhilosophyScienceMuseum of Life and ScienceCarolina Theatre
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio