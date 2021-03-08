-
Note: This is a rebroadcast. This program originally aired September 6, 2016. Infertility affects one in eight couples in the United States, according to…
-
Note: This is a rebroadcast. This program originally aired September 6, 2016. Infertility affects one in eight couples in the United States, according to…
-
Misusing words and phrases drives the language purists among us crazy, but for English professor Robert Rubin, malapropisms are not only amusing but…
-
Misusing words and phrases drives the language purists among us crazy, but for English professor Robert Rubin, malapropisms are not only amusing but…
-
Duke English professor Tsitsi Jaji remembers the noises of independence outside her window in her home country of Zimbabwe when she was 4 years old. Jaji…
-
Duke English professor Tsitsi Jaji remembers the noises of independence outside her window in her home country of Zimbabwe when she was 4 years old. Jaji…
-
George Gopen thought it was a riot when he beat his college roommate in a pun contest. "If you keep maltreating your girlfriend, she will send you a dijon…
-
George Gopen thought it was a riot when he beat his college roommate in a pun contest. "If you keep maltreating your girlfriend, she will send you a dijon…
-
A state commission reviewing the Common Core standards is proposing major changes to the Math and English goals.The 11-member group presented draft…
-
This fall marks the 150th anniversary of a landmark in the history of American dictionary making: the creation of the 1864 edition of Webster's…