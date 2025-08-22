One Sperm Donor, 31 Half Siblings & A Long Search For Identity

Ryan Kramer was born through an anonymous sperm donor in 1990. By the time he was 2 years old, he already had some big questions about his identity — and the desire to find answers.

Ryan’s search led him to become the first donor-conceived person to find his biological parent through DNA testing. He also co-founded the Donor Sibling Registry , an organization that’s helped connect tens of thousands of donor-conceived people with their biological family.

He tells host Anita Rao about meeting many of his own genetic relatives and what this journey has taught him about the meaning of those relationships.

