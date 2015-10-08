Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Going To Hell In A Hen Basket: Modern Malapropisms

Robert Rubin is a professor of English at Meredith College and the author of 'Going to Hell in a Hen Basket.'

Misusing words and phrases drives the language purists among us crazy, but for English professor Robert Rubin, malapropisms are not only amusing but examples of how language evolves.

His new book, "Going to Hell in a Hen Basket: An Illustrated Dictionary of Modern Malapropisms" (Flatiron Books/2015), is an exploration of the newest ways that we say what we do not mean.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rubin, an English professor at Meredith College, about modern malapropisms.

