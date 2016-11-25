Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Waiting For Motherhood

Image of NC Author Belle Boggs
Courtesy of Belle Boggs
/

Note: This is a rebroadcast. This program originally aired September 6, 2016.  

Infertility affects one in eight couples in the United States, according to Resolve: The National Infertility Association. That statistic amounts to millions of Americans, but despite the high numbers, many keep their struggle private. For many years writer Belle Boggs was one of those individuals. She and her husband experienced a wide range of emotional and financial obstacles in the five years they spent trying to get pregnant, but it was not until Boggs wrote about it publicly in Orion Magazine that she realized how many of her friends and family were in the same boat. 

This journey inspired her new book “The Art of Waiting: On Fertility, Medicine, And Motherhood” (Graywolf Press/2016). Host Frank Stasio talks with Boggs, a professor of English at North Carolina State University, about her book that explores fertility through a blend of memoir and cultural history. Boggs launches her book at The Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University tomorrow night at 6 p.m. ​

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsInfertilityFertilityBelle BoggsThe Art of WaitingEnglishNorth Carolina State UniversityOrion MagazineIVFIn Vitro FertilizationArtAssited Reproductive TechnologyParenthoodMotherhoodMedicineChildbearing
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio