Waiting For Motherhood

Note: This is a rebroadcast. This program originally aired September 6, 2016.

Infertility affects one in eight couples in the United States, according to Resolve: The National Infertility Association. That statistic amounts to millions of Americans, but despite the high numbers, many keep their struggle private. For many years writer Belle Boggs was one of those individuals. She and her husband experienced a wide range of emotional and financial obstacles in the five years they spent trying to get pregnant, but it was not until Boggs wrote about it publicly in Orion Magazine that she realized how many of her friends and family were in the same boat.

This journey inspired her new book “The Art of Waiting: On Fertility, Medicine, And Motherhood” (Graywolf Press/2016). Host Frank Stasio talks with Boggs, a professor of English at North Carolina State University, about her book that explores fertility through a blend of memoir and cultural history. Boggs launches her book at The Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University tomorrow night at 6 p.m. ​