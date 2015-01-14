The Invention Of The Modern Dictionary

This fall marks the 150th anniversary of a landmark in the history of American dictionary making: the creation of the 1864 edition of Webster's Dictionary.

It was the first comprehensive revision of Noah's Webster's Dictionary since his death in 1843. The book has evolved through decades of revisions and additions and now the company will launch an online edition.

Host Frank Stasio talks with John Morse, president and publisher of Merriam-Webster, about dictionary's history and creating a dictionary for the future.

Morse will be speaking tonight at 7 pm at Raleigh's Quail Ridge Books. More information about the event can be found here.