Lin Zhao was a poet and journalist who was arrested as a political dissident during the Mao Zedong regime in China. She stands as the only known Chinese…
As the year draws to a close, The State of Things staff take a look back at some of their favorite segments of 2014. Producer Hady Mawajdeh highlights…
People in the Czech Republic first heard bluegrass music during World War II when Western music was hard to access in the sphere of Soviet influence.…
Hana Pichova grew up under a totalitarian regime in Czechoslovakia during the 1970s. For Pichova, opportunities for learning and discovery were rare under…
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent collapse of communism in Eastern Europe.To commemorate this event,…
