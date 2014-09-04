Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Chronicling The Fall of The Iron Curtain Through Art

1 of 3
The company of the Burning Coal Theatre Company production of David Edgar’s Pentecost";
Jason Dail
2 of 3
Marc Carver, Brian Linden and Hope Love in the Burning Coal Theatre Company production of David Edgar’s Pentecost";
Jason Dail
3 of 3
Jeanine Frost and the ensemble in the Burning Coal Theatre Company production of David Edgar’s The Prisoner’s Dilemma";s:
Jason Dail

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent collapse of communism in Eastern Europe.

To commemorate this event, Raleigh’s Burning Coal Theatre Company is presenting a world premiere of “The Iron Curtain Trilogy,” three full-length works by playwright David Edgar that chronicle the reshaping of the region and explore themes of political negotiation, ethnic conflict, and identity. This trilogy is not only the costliest and most demanding production in Burning Coal’s history, but also represents an unlikely partnership between a small theater and an internationally-renowned playwright.

Host Frank Stasio talks to playwright David Edgar; Jerome Davis, director of the trilogy and artistic director of Burning Coal; and actors Brian Linden and Timothy Davis.

Watch a trailer for the production here:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPlayBurning Coal TheatreIron CurtainCommunismBerlin Wall
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
