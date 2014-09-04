Chronicling The Fall of The Iron Curtain Through Art

This year marks the 25 th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent collapse of communism in Eastern Europe.

To commemorate this event, Raleigh’s Burning Coal Theatre Company is presenting a world premiere of “The Iron Curtain Trilogy,” three full-length works by playwright David Edgar that chronicle the reshaping of the region and explore themes of political negotiation, ethnic conflict, and identity. This trilogy is not only the costliest and most demanding production in Burning Coal’s history, but also represents an unlikely partnership between a small theater and an internationally-renowned playwright.

Host Frank Stasio talks to playwright David Edgar; Jerome Davis, director of the trilogy and artistic director of Burning Coal; and actors Brian Linden and Timothy Davis.

Watch a trailer for the production here: