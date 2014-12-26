Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The State Of Things Producer Picks: A 2014 Look Back With Hady Mawajdeh

1 of 8
Producer Hady Mawajdeh fooling around behind the mic.
Carol Jackson
2 of 8
Producer Hady Mawajdeh and Chef Vivian Howard joking around post-interview.
Hady Mawajdeh
3 of 8
Delta Rae came by the Durham studios just before playing Farm Aid and performed for WUNC.
Hady Mawajdeh
4 of 8
Louisiana Bendolph Sewing at Paulson Bott
Paulson Bott
5 of 8
Hana Pichova is a UNC professor and author that escaped communism 35 years ago and she's been making the most of her opportunities ever since.
Credit gazette.unc.edu
6 of 8
Pop culture enthusiasts Mark Anthony Neal and Natalie Bullock Brown after talking about The Cosby Show.
http://leftofblack.tumblr.com/
7 of 8
Congressman John Lewis and Co-Author Andrew Aydin talking with Neil deGrasse Tyson at comicbook festival.
8 of 8
Brooklyn based country/folk band The Lone Below came by for a memorable performance.
Hady Mawajdeh

As the year draws to a close, The State of Things staff take a look back at some of their favorite segments of 2014. 

Producer Hady Mawajdeh highlights conversations with the quilters of Gee's Bend, Alabama, civil rights icon John Lewis, Czech emigree Hanna Pichova and many more. Host Frank Stasio and producer Hady Mawajdeh talk about some of the best segments of 2014.

Complete audio to these segments can be found by clicking the links below:

Tags

The State of ThingsChefA Chef's LifeVivian HowardDelta RaeSOT Live MusicLive PerformanceGee's BendAlabamaQuiltsArtHana PichovaczechoslovakiaCommunismImmigrationThe Cosby ShowMark Anthony NealNatalie Bullock BrownTelevisionThe Lone BellowJohn LewisCivil RightsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio