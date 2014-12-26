The State Of Things Producer Picks: A 2014 Look Back With Hady Mawajdeh

As the year draws to a close, The State of Things staff take a look back at some of their favorite segments of 2014.

Producer Hady Mawajdeh highlights conversations with the quilters of Gee's Bend, Alabama, civil rights icon John Lewis, Czech emigree Hanna Pichova and many more. Host Frank Stasio and producer Hady Mawajdeh talk about some of the best segments of 2014.

Complete audio to these segments can be found by clicking the links below: