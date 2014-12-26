The State Of Things Producer Picks: A 2014 Look Back With Hady Mawajdeh
Producer Hady Mawajdeh fooling around behind the mic.
Carol Jackson
Producer Hady Mawajdeh and Chef Vivian Howard joking around post-interview.
Hady Mawajdeh
Delta Rae came by the Durham studios just before playing Farm Aid and performed for WUNC.
Hady Mawajdeh
Louisiana Bendolph Sewing at Paulson Bott
Paulson Bott
Hana Pichova is a UNC professor and author that escaped communism 35 years ago and she's been making the most of her opportunities ever since.
Credit gazette.unc.edu
Pop culture enthusiasts Mark Anthony Neal and Natalie Bullock Brown after talking about The Cosby Show.
http://leftofblack.tumblr.com/
Congressman John Lewis and Co-Author Andrew Aydin talking with Neil deGrasse Tyson at comicbook festival.
Brooklyn based country/folk band The Lone Below came by for a memorable performance.
Hady Mawajdeh
As the year draws to a close, The State of Things staff take a look back at some of their favorite segments of 2014.
Producer Hady Mawajdeh highlights conversations with the quilters of Gee's Bend, Alabama, civil rights icon John Lewis, Czech emigree Hanna Pichova and many more. Host Frank Stasio and producer Hady Mawajdeh talk about some of the best segments of 2014.
