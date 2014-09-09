Bureaucracy Turned On Its Head

Artist Stacey Kirby transformed CAM Raleigh’s Media Lab into the “Bureau of Personal Belonging”—a series of interactive performance art installations that explore themes of belonging, identity and validity.

Visitors engage with Kirby and other performers in three fictitious bureaucratic departments that each critically examine a different governmental process: immigration and customs declarations, the acquisition of government identification and voting.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kirby about the exhibition and the more than 2,000 conversations it has inspired.

Preview two of the performative interactions here: