Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Candice Hoyes Unearths Ellington With ‘On A Turquoise Cloud’

An image of jazz vocalist Candice Hoyes
Jessie Obialor
/
Candice Hoyes latest album is 'On a Turquoise Cloud"

A couple years ago, jazz vocalist Candice Hoyes was looking for a new direction and started digging into the repertoire of her personal hero Duke Ellington.

She started to unearth manuscripts from the National Archives of Ellington compositions that he had written for jazz and classical artists. In her latest album “On a Turquoise Cloud,” Hoyes showcases new recordings of the Ellington manuscripts as she blends her musical origins of jazz and classical training.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hoyes about her research process and the relevancy of Ellington today. Hoyes performs live in the studio on vocals and is accompanied by Chris Pattishall on keyboard. Hoyes performs at 8 p.m. Friday, January 27 and at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 28 at CAM Raleigh.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCandice HoyesDuke EllingtonCAM Raleigh
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond