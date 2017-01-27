Candice Hoyes Unearths Ellington With ‘On A Turquoise Cloud’

A couple years ago, jazz vocalist Candice Hoyes was looking for a new direction and started digging into the repertoire of her personal hero Duke Ellington.

She started to unearth manuscripts from the National Archives of Ellington compositions that he had written for jazz and classical artists. In her latest album “On a Turquoise Cloud,” Hoyes showcases new recordings of the Ellington manuscripts as she blends her musical origins of jazz and classical training.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hoyes about her research process and the relevancy of Ellington today. Hoyes performs live in the studio on vocals and is accompanied by Chris Pattishall on keyboard. Hoyes performs at 8 p.m. Friday, January 27 and at 8 p.m. Saturday, January 28 at CAM Raleigh.



