Rapping Through A Museum Exhibit

Colombian artist Juan Obando noticed a disconnect between North Carolina art museums and the communities they serve. In response, he invited local hip-hop artists to create songs that playfully critique contemporary art collections at local museums. The result is Museum Mixtape: a series of music videos shot in art museums, featuring hip-hop artists.

  

Museum Mixtape - Trailer from Juan Obando on Vimeo.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Juan Obando, art and art history professor at Elon University. Dan The Don and Dinero P of the Durham-based rap group, The Koolest, perform their song about CAM Raleigh.

The State of ThingsHip-Hop MusicArtAckland Art MuseumNasher Museum of ArtCAM Raleigh
