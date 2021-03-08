American Journalism

-
What does it mean for a black journalist to remain neutral when writing about police brutality? Can young reporters be objective in their coverage of…
News deserts are cropping up across America. A new report shows nearly 1,800 papers have shuttered or merged since 2004, and 171 counties across the U.S.…
Note: This is a rebroadcast from earlier this year.Chuck Lewis has had a long career as an investigative journalist. He has worked for national news…
Chuck Lewis has had a long career as an investigative journalist. He has worked for national news shows, including CBS News' "60 Minutes," and he helped…
H.L. Mencken was a columnist, author and journalist regarded as one of the most influential American writers from the early 20th century.His outrageous…
