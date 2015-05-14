Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The State Of Investigative Journalism With Veteran Reporter Chuck Lewis

Chuck Lewis
American University

Chuck Lewis has had a long career as an investigative journalist. He has worked for national news shows, including CBS News' "60 Minutes," and he helped to create the Center for Public Integrity. 

But in the decades since he started digging for the truth, the reporting industry has suffered a serious decline in investigative reporting.

Fewer news outlets are spending the time and money for investigations in favor of daily news blurbs, breaking news coverage, or entertainment.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Chuck Lewis, now a journalism professor at American University, about the state of investigative reporting. Lewis speaks tonight at the Crest Center in Asheville as part of an investigative reporting conversation, hosted by Carolina Public Press.

