The State of Things

An Infuriating American

H.L. Mencken was a columnist, author and journalist regarded as one of the most influential American writers from the early 20th century.

His outrageous language, sense of humor and strong commentary on topics ranging from The Scopes Trial to the state of the American South established him as an outspoken and widely-read pundit. But while his career and opinions are often controversial, journalist and essayist Hal Crowther argues that it is important to critically examine Mencken’s work and lasting legacy, especially in light of the current state of American journalism. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Crowther about his new book, An Infuriating American: The Incendiary Arts of H.L. Mencken (University of Iowa Press/2014). Crowther will be reading from his book at McIntyre's Books in Pittsboro this Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.

 

  

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio