North Carolina coach Mack Brown hasn’t tried to dismiss the high expectations that are following his 18th-ranked Tar Heels entering Saturday’s…
North Carolina says football coach Mack Brown has had his right knee replaced by one of his former players.Team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said Tuesday that…
The first full weekend of college football kicks off this weekend. The slate of games includes a major-conference home battle for UNC Chapel Hill.…
The buildup to this year's rivalry football game between Carolina and Duke has been overshadowed, not as much by the presidential election, but by a…
Former University of North Carolina football star Ryan Hoffman was once a giant. The 6-foot-5-inch, 287-pound left tackle for UNC's 1997 football team…
Footballs are flying once again in the Triangle, and across the state. The three ACC schools in the area have all begun practicing for the upcoming…
The UNC football team meets Cincinnati Saturday at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte. For a while this fall it looked like the Tar Heels would be home for the…
Two more indictments have been unsealed in the case of alleged improper benefits for UNC Football players. A former N.C. Central quarterback is one of the…
A second indictment has come out in the UNC football scandal. Georgia based sports agent Terry Watson was in Orange County Court Wednesday. He is alleged…