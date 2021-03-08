-
A native of Windsor, North Carolina, Tootie Robbins is one of the best football players to come out of East Carolina University. He played 12 years in the NFL. Robbins died after contracting COVID-19 in August 2020.
Appalachian State and North Texas start the COVID-19 college football bowl season in the first-ever Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.…
No. 23 North Carolina State at No. 14 North Carolina looks like the game of the week in the ACC.The one-loss football teams located 35 miles apart meet…
It’s been so long since No. 12 North Carolina played its last game that it almost feels like a new season to coach Mack Brown.Three weeks after starting…
North Carolina coach Mack Brown hasn’t tried to dismiss the high expectations that are following his 18th-ranked Tar Heels entering Saturday’s…
East Carolina University’s football team will not open up its season against Marshall.ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert announced Thursday afternoon that…
North Carolina State’s season-opening football game at Virginia Tech was postponed Wednesday from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 because of a cluster of COVID-19…
In the 1990s, Tabari Wallace aspired to a career in the NFL. But during high school, he became a teen father and also found himself overlooked for college…
The Big Ten, which includes Michigan and Ohio State, and the Pac-12, which includes Stanford and USC, put off playing college sports this fall as confirmed virus cases in the U.S. rise.