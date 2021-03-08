-
A pair of players from UNC-Chapel Hill were selected in the first round of the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Draft on Wednesday night.Senior Emily…
No. 23 North Carolina State at No. 14 North Carolina looks like the game of the week in the ACC.The one-loss football teams located 35 miles apart meet…
UNC-Chapel Hill’s men’s basketball team will play in the Maui Invitational this year without having to leave the state of North Carolina.Due to concerns…
It’s been so long since No. 12 North Carolina played its last game that it almost feels like a new season to coach Mack Brown.Three weeks after starting…
UNC-Chapel Hill had to cancel in-person classes after a surge in coronavirus cases. Mimi Chapman tells NPR that "should give every other large public university in the country pause."
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that Commissioner John Swofford — who oversaw the expansion of the conference and the launch of its own…
Woody Durham, the retired "Voice of the Tar Heels" who called North Carolina football and basketball games for four decades, died Wednesday. He was 76.Son…
The Duke Blue Devils upset the North Carolina Tar Heels 28 to 27 in the rival game Thursday night.Duke's Daniel Jones ran for two scores and threw for…
In men's college basketball, eighth ranked North Carolina clinched the regular season ACC title with a road win over rival Duke, 76-to-72. The Tar Heels…
Bill Guthridge, former UNC men’s basketball coach, died Tuesday, according to university officials. He was 77 years old. The Kansas native spent more than…