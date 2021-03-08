-
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday…
-
This weekend football fans will watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl. While many are wondering when Patriots…
-
This weekend football fans will watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl. While many are wondering when Patriots…
-
Football has remained one of America’s favorite forms of entertainment for years. Even as its ratings fall, the National Football League is estimated to…
-
Football has remained one of America’s favorite forms of entertainment for years. Even as its ratings fall, the National Football League is estimated to…
-
After coaching football at nearly every level from high school to the NFL, John Shoop and his wife Reverend Marcia Mount Shoop have racked up a lifetime…
-
After coaching football at nearly every level from high school to the NFL, John Shoop and his wife Reverend Marcia Mount Shoop have racked up a lifetime…