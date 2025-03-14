Photos: Duke holds off UNC in Charlotte to advance to the ACC Championship in men's basketball

What would have been the game-tying free throw for the fifth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels was wiped off the board due to a lane violation by Jae-Lyn Withers with four seconds to play. Duke's Kon Knueppel then knocked down two free throws to pad the lead for the top-seeded Blue Devils, and Ven-Allen Lubin's desperate 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark.

The finish was chaotic, but Knueppel scored 17 points to lead the top-seeded Blue Devils — playing without star freshman phenom Cooper Flagg — to a third victory this season over the Tar Heels, 74-71, in the ACC Tournament semifinals at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday night.

Knueppel was one of five players to score in double figures for Duke (30-3), which will play for the ACC Championship for the second time in three years under coach Jon Scheyer. Duke will face the winner of Friday's second semifinal between Louisville and Clemson.

Khaman Maluach, another one of Duke's stellar freshmen, piled up 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Sion James added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Flagg missed the game after suffering an injury to his left ankle in Duke's quarterfinal win on Thursday over Georgia Tech.

The loss for the Tar Heels (22-13) puts them at the mercy of the NCAA Tournament committee with Selection Sunday looming. ESPN's latest projections have UNC among the last four teams to get into the field of 68. Allen-Lubin led the Tar Heels with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Duke, while Seth Trimble had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench.

Duke seemed to have the win sealed up with 17 minutes left to play when Maluach — a 7-foot-2 center from South Sudan — made an unlikely 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils a 24-point lead. Maluach had only previously made two 3-pointers this season.

But UNC clawed back, closing the game on a 15-6 run. Still, it wasn't enough to get what would have been a signature victory over Duke. The Tar Heels missed eight free throws, turned the ball over 12 times, and shot poorly — just 17.6 percent — in the loss.

It's the first time since 2001-02 that the Blue Devils have defeated the Tar Heels three times in a season.