Photos: Duke holds off UNC in Charlotte to advance to the ACC Championship in men's basketball

What would have been the game-tying free throw for the fifth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels was wiped off the board due to a lane violation by Jae-Lyn Withers with four seconds to play. Duke's Kon Knueppel then knocked down two free throws to pad the lead for the top-seeded Blue Devils, and Ven-Allen Lubin's desperate 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark.
The finish was chaotic, but Knueppel scored 17 points to lead the top-seeded Blue Devils — playing without star freshman phenom Cooper Flagg — to a third victory this season over the Tar Heels, 74-71, in the ACC Tournament semifinals at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday night.
Knueppel was one of five players to score in double figures for Duke (30-3), which will play for the ACC Championship for the second time in three years under coach Jon Scheyer. Duke will face the winner of Friday's second semifinal between Louisville and Clemson.
Khaman Maluach, another one of Duke's stellar freshmen, piled up 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Sion James added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Flagg missed the game after suffering an injury to his left ankle in Duke's quarterfinal win on Thursday over Georgia Tech.
The loss for the Tar Heels (22-13) puts them at the mercy of the NCAA Tournament committee with Selection Sunday looming. ESPN's latest projections have UNC among the last four teams to get into the field of 68. Allen-Lubin led the Tar Heels with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Duke, while Seth Trimble had 14 points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench.
Duke seemed to have the win sealed up with 17 minutes left to play when Maluach — a 7-foot-2 center from South Sudan — made an unlikely 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils a 24-point lead. Maluach had only previously made two 3-pointers this season.
But UNC clawed back, closing the game on a 15-6 run. Still, it wasn't enough to get what would have been a signature victory over Duke. The Tar Heels missed eight free throws, turned the ball over 12 times, and shot poorly — just 17.6 percent — in the loss.
It's the first time since 2001-02 that the Blue Devils have defeated the Tar Heels three times in a season.
UNC forward Ven-Allen Lubin jumps up for a rebound on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Duke's mascot flexes on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC guard RJ Davis drives against Duke center Khaman Maluach on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Duke center Khaman Maluach grabs a rebound on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on the ACC Network set on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC men's basketball guard RJ Davis reacts to a call on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Duke guard Tyrese Proctor plays against UNC on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Duke guard Kon Knueppel is crowded by two UNC defenders near the basket on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Duke center Khaman Maluach dunks on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Duke guard Kon Knueppel drives to the basket against UNC Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Duke's pep band plays on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Duke forward Cooper Flagg, nursing an injured ankle, laughs on the sidelines on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Duke coach Jon Scheyer watches his team on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Former Duke forward Carlos Boozer on the ACC Network set on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC guard RJ Davis takes a free throw on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC forward Ven-Allen Lubin recovers from a fall on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC forward Ven-Allen Lubin stares down a free throw opportunity on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
UNC guard Elliot Cadeau takes a free throw on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
Duke center Khaman Maluach leaps in the air for a rebound on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC
The UNC mascot Ramses flexes before the Tar Heels faced Duke in men's basketball on Friday, March 14, 2025, in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C.
Mitchell Northam / WUNC