Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Is 2020 Even Happening?

AP_20133596652290_1.jpg
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool
/

Perhaps you are grateful for the lack of election news. While coverage of presidential primary contenders started back in 2018, former Vice President Joe Biden has all but disappeared from the news. 

Except for ongoing coverage of the sexual assault allegations and last week’s “you ain’t black” comment, Biden’s campaign is struggling to regain the spotlight. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is taking on the very platform he broadcasts over. Will the escalating feud with Twitter lead to concrete policies surrounding social media sites’ authority to censor?

According to polls of North Carolina registered and likely voters, Republican Senator Thom Tillis closed in on Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham during the month of May. In fact, Tillis crossed party lines last month in support of Governor Roy Cooper’s phased reopening. The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Anita Rao to discuss the ways voting access and social media will affect the 2020 elections.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsJoe Biden2020 ElectionDonald TrumpThom TillisCal CunninghamGovernor Roy CooperKen RudinRepublican National Convention 2020Richard BurrThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Grant Holub-Moorman
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Related Stories