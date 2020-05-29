The Political Junkie: Is 2020 Even Happening?

Perhaps you are grateful for the lack of election news. While coverage of presidential primary contenders started back in 2018, former Vice President Joe Biden has all but disappeared from the news.

Except for ongoing coverage of the sexual assault allegations and last week’s “you ain’t black” comment, Biden’s campaign is struggling to regain the spotlight. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is taking on the very platform he broadcasts over. Will the escalating feud with Twitter lead to concrete policies surrounding social media sites’ authority to censor?

According to polls of North Carolina registered and likely voters, Republican Senator Thom Tillis closed in on Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham during the month of May. In fact, Tillis crossed party lines last month in support of Governor Roy Cooper’s phased reopening. The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Anita Rao to discuss the ways voting access and social media will affect the 2020 elections.



