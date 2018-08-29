Latest NC Redistricting Ruling Could Have National Impact

A federal court has again found North Carolina’s congressional district map to be unconstitutional, ruling that it was drawn to favor Republicans. The panel was reconsidering the case at the direction of the Supreme Court, which declined to hear it earlier this year. With November’s midterm elections quickly approaching, the court must now decide whether to demand new maps be drawn and who should draw them.

The judges suggested several unconventional options in their opinion, including holding primaries based on new maps in November and a seperate election before Congress convenes in January 2019.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs about the ruling and how the fallout could affect the balance of power in Washington.