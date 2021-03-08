Voting Maps

-
On Tuesday, a three-judge panel in Raleigh ruled that North Carolina's legislative maps are unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders that favor Republicans.…
BBC Radio reporter and producer Giles Edwards first came to North Carolina to look at the politics of voting access in 2014. It was one year after the…
A federal court has again found North Carolina’s congressional district map to be unconstitutional, ruling that it was drawn to favor Republicans. The…
A bipartisan group of former judiciary members offered their proposal for congressional maps yesterday.The partnership between Duke's Sanford School of…
Federal judges are being asked to approve the new North Carolina congressional maps approved by state lawmakers last week. Earlier this month, three…
The North Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the state’s congressional and legislative maps for a second time, ruling that Republican state lawmakers did…