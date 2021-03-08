political gerrymandering

-
The past 10 years have seen North Carolina’s legislative and congressional district maps drawn and redrawn, court-ordered resolutions to partisan and…
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced late Monday he won’t run for anything in 2020 — making him the second North Carolina Republican congressman standing aside…
North Carolina's newly redrawn congressional map has convinced at least one Republican incumbent not to run for reelection next year. U.S. Rep. George…
A state court has given the green light to open candidate filing for North Carolina's 2020 congressional elections. The judicial panel ruled Monday that…
Updated at 4:26 p.m.North Carolina judges ordered a new U.S. House district map that Republican state legislators drew last month be used in the 2020…
In a time-crunched, court-ordered process, the North Carolina General Assembly recently redrew the state's legislative district maps to be used in next…
On Tuesday, a three-judge panel in Raleigh ruled that North Carolina's legislative maps are unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders that favor Republicans.…
A North Carolina judicial panel on Tuesday rejected state legislative district maps, saying legislators took extreme advantage from drawing voting…
The Supreme Court's conservative majority seemed wary Tuesday of getting federal judges involved in determining when electoral district maps are too…