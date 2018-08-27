Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What's Your Favorite Movie About Art And Artists?

oil painting of Girl with a Pearl Earring
Johannes Vermeer
/

Jackson Pollock, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Frida Kahlo: all had rich stories to match their art. And those stories were further dramatized in the aptly-named Hollywood films “Pollock,” “Basquiat,” and “Frida.”

For the next episode of Movies On The Radio, The State of Things wants to know: what are your favorite films about art and artists. Is it the dramedy “My Left Foot?” Or maybe you like your art films in the form a heist movie like “Entrapment.”

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyeswill dissect your picks. Submit yours by sending us an e-mail at sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #SOTmovie for a chance to be on the show.

Tags

The State of ThingsMovies On The RadioLaura BoyesMarsha GordonArt
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry