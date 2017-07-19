New Connections Between Ozone And Cardiovascular Health

Burning fossil fuels through cars and coal plants is exacerbating the presence of ground-level ozone gas in the air we breathe. The gas has been linked to negative effects on pulmonary health, but a new study from Duke University shows ozone may have serious consequences for heart health as well.

In a cooperative effort between Duke and Duke Kunshan University, researchers found higher exposure to ground-level ozone led to higher blood pressure and blood platelet activation – risk factors for cardiovascular health.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Drew Day, research associate with the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University and the Duke Global Health Institute, about the new study.