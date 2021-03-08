-
Burning fossil fuels through cars and coal plants is exacerbating the presence of ground-level ozone gas in the air we breathe. The gas has been linked to…
In many homes across the state, residents come home from work, turn on their lights, run their dishwashers and watch television or browse the Internet.…
Last year Duke Energy acquired Piedmont Natural Gas for $4.9 billion. The purchase is a marker of the energy industry’s shift toward using natural gas to…
In February, the N.C. Utilities Commission gave Duke Energy approval to build two natural gas-fired units at an Asheville power plant. Natural gas is…
Duke Energy Progress says it will convert another power plant from coal to natural gas. Duke Energy's plans for the facility at Lake Julian in Asheville…
The North Carolina House of Representatives has approved a plan to comply with proposed federal requirements to curb planet-warming carbon pollution from…