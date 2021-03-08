-
Burning fossil fuels through cars and coal plants is exacerbating the presence of ground-level ozone gas in the air we breathe. The gas has been linked to…
-
Burning fossil fuels through cars and coal plants is exacerbating the presence of ground-level ozone gas in the air we breathe. The gas has been linked to…
-
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is recommending that vehicle emission testing is no longer necessary in many North Carolina counties.…
-
State health officials say fewer emissions from cars and industrial buildings cut down on air pollution this year. The annual ozone season officially ends…
-
On warm days like today, pollution in the air can produce excess ozone near the ground. And air quality officials often issue ozone alerts - warning…