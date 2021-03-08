Air Pollution

-
The American Lung Association says North Carolina's particle pollution has improved, but ozone pollution remains an issue in many areas. An annual…
-
Recently released research from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill projects that unchecked climate change will significantly impact premature…
-
Burning fossil fuels through cars and coal plants is exacerbating the presence of ground-level ozone gas in the air we breathe. The gas has been linked to…
-
Burning fossil fuels through cars and coal plants is exacerbating the presence of ground-level ozone gas in the air we breathe. The gas has been linked to…
-
A traveling art installation in downtown Raleigh is showing passersby how much pollution is in the air around them.Air quality advocacy group Clean Air…
-
Football season is right around the corner. But according to an NC State study, you might want to reconsider your tailgating plans.A team of NC State…
-
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is recommending that vehicle emission testing is no longer necessary in many North Carolina counties.…
-
State environmental officials might not have to adopt air quality standards for fracking. A controversial measure that would passed a key committee in the…
-
North Carolina is meeting a new national standard for reducing particle pollution. The federal Environmental Protection Agency has notified Governor Pat…
-
Stronger emission controls in North Carolina are closely associated with declining death rates from respiratory illnesses like asthma and emphysema,…