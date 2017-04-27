Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

LGBTQ Faith Leaders ‘Come Out Of The Shadows’

1 of 5
Karen Ziegler, center, was a pastor at the Metropolitan Community Church in New York in Greenwich Village in the 1980s. She is a participant in this weekend's conference "Coming Out Of The Shadows."
Courtesy of Karen Ziegler
2 of 5
A church choir practices in the Metropolitan Community Church in New York. Karen Ziegler was a pastor of that church in the 1980s.
Courtesy of Karen Ziegler
3 of 5
"That Which Comes In The Night" is a piece by queer Muslim artist Saba Taj. She is one of the interfaith participants in this weekend's conference "Coming Out Of The Shadows."
Coutesy of Saba Taj
4 of 5
"Banishment" is a piece by queer Muslim artist Saba Taj. She is one of the interfaith participants in this weekend's conference "Coming Out Of The Shadows."
Courtesy of Saba Taj
5 of 5
Rinah Rachel Galper is an ordained Hebrew priestess and Jewish storyteller. She will participate in this Saturday's conference "Coming Out Of The Shadows."
Courtesy of Rinah Rachel Galper

LGBTQ individuals have long been pushed out of religious and spiritual communities, but that has not made all of them lose their faith. In fact, many LGBTQ folks have taken on leadership roles to advocate for and heal their communities. 

A group of interfaith practitioners and leaders will gather in Durham this weekend to “come out of the shadows” as LGBTQ people of faith and discuss topics ranging from queering the Hebrew bible to the intersection of faith and activism.

Host Frank Stasio talks with participants Karen Ziegler, a retired pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church of New York in Greenwich Village, Saba Taj, a queer Muslim artist and activist, Rinah Rachel Galper, an ordained Hebrew priestess, and choreographer Tony C. Johnson. He is also joined by festival organizer Rebecca Welper. “Coming Out of the Shadows: LGBTQ in Religious and Spiritual Communities” takes place at the Lyon Park Community Family Life & Recreation Center in Durham this Saturday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsLGBTQReligionReligious LeadersFaithInterfaithsaba tajRinah Rachel GalperTony C. JohnsonKaren ZieglerRebecca WelperComing Out Of The ShadowsJudaismChristianityIslam
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio