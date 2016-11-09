Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC Election Results And Analysis

President-elect Donald Trump won by nearly four percentage points in North Carolina. He is seen on stage clapping at a rally.
Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia Commons

Voters cast their ballots and elected Donald Trump as their 45th president. Trump won by nearly four percentage points in North Carolina. North Carolinians also re-elected Republican Richard Burr to the Senate, and Democratic Judge Mike Morgan as the newest  N.C. Supreme Court Justice.
 

The race for N.C. Governor is still too close to call, with Democratic Challenger Roy Cooper and Republican incumbent governor Pat McCrory separated by only a few thousand votes.  

Host Frank Stasio talks about the election results and what they mean with: Geoff Bennett, Time Warner Cable Washington reporter; Kerry Haynie, Duke University professor of political science; Michael Bitzer, Campbell University professor of political science; and Susan Roberts, Davidson College professor of political science.

