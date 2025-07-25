Trump administration thaws remaining $130m in frozen funds for NC public schools

Next week, North Carolina public schools are expected to receive the remainder of their federal funds that were previously frozen by the Trump administration.

The remaining $130 million coming to North Carolina include funds for services for English language learners, teacher training, and migrant students. Earlier this week, the state also received $35.8 million that was previously frozen for after-school and summer programs.

The U.S. Department of Education withheld the funds "for review" at the start of July, to ensure they align with the president's priorities. State education officials received notice in a three-sentence email one day before states had anticipated receiving the funds appropriated by Congress, sending shockwaves to school districts across the country that count on receiving the funds each summer.

North Carolina was among 24 states to join a lawsuit seeking for the funds to be released as soon as possible. North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson claimed this as a win, and said in a statement on X that the news "ends weeks of uncertainty" for local schools.

Wake County Public Schools had temporarily enacted a hiring freeze after more than $8 million allocated to the district was withheld, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had announced temporary budget cuts . The funding fully or partially paid the salaries of school staff, including literacy coaches and English as a Second Language teachers.

"It is good to see the federal government honor its commitment to our students, our educators, and our schools," State Superintendent Maurice "Mo" Green said in a statement. "I hope this resolution and the release of funds next week marks a return to the predictable, reliable federal partnership that our schools need to serve students effectively.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction received an email from the U.S. Department of Education Friday afternoon with notification that the funds will be released the week of July 28, so long as states comply with various civil rights laws.The email says the Department will enforce compliance with those laws, and "intends to conduct reviews of grantees’ use of funds."