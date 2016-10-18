Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Intergenerational Activism And Photography: Behind The Lens With Sheila Pree Bright

1 of 3
An image from Bright's series '#1960Now' that explores the parallels between the Civil Rights movement and the current #BlackLivesMatter movement today.
Sheila Pree Bright
2 of 3
An image from Bright's series 'Young Americans,' a collection of potraits of Generation Y individuals posing with the American flag.
Sheila Pree Bright
3 of 3
An image from Bright's series documenting the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Sheila Pree Bright

Photographer Sheila Pree Bright first picked up a camera in search of a means of personal expression. After her first public exhibit, it was clear that not only did she have a gift for making beautiful images, but her work also sparked thoughtful and unexpected conversations about race, politics, and justice. Bright first came into the national spotlight with the series “Suburbia,” which explored black suburban life in Atlanta. Since then her series have continued to explore black spaces left out of the mainstream conversation.

Three recent projects explore past and present movements for social justice, connecting uncelebrated heroes from the 1960s to Black Lives Matter leaders working on the front lines today. Host Frank Stasio talks with Bright about her projects, including “Young Americans,” and “#1960Now.” A selection of Bright’s photos are on view at a pop-up exhibit at 1116 Broad Street in Durham through Friday, Oct. 28 as part of the Click! Triangle Photography Festival. ​

 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPhotographySheila Pree BrightBlack Lives MatterClick!Triangle Photography FestivalRacePoliticsSocial JusticeActivismProtest
